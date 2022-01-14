Is Jonathan Turley Really This Stupid? Part 1037

In today's episode of "Is Jonathan Turley Really This Stupid?", the erstwhile expert shares the silver lining to seditious conspiracy charges against Oath Keeper members. Via Media Matters:

Here's what he told Brett Baier.

"What's interesting is whether the Republicans are going to make a big deal out of the fact that the indictment seems to sort of clear Trump in one respect. And that is, you have the head of the Proud Boys, at least in this group, expressing frustration that President Trump is not willing to do more than talk. That may be played back by the other side to combat a broader conspiracy of sedition," he said.

Here's another exchange from Fox News last week about how a lack of Jan. 6 sedition charges was a "tell."



Ingraham: "The charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots are actually a big tell, are they not? About what the DOJ actually thinks about this case?"



Literally the opposite on MSNBC....lol. Oath Keepers indictment suggests Trump is ‘in broader view’ of DOJ’s Jan. 6 probe: https://t.co/UGC5HKMU2W — Sam (@ThefuryofSam) January 14, 2022