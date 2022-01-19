Fox News Host Pushes Father Of Slain Student To 'Blame' Democrats

Fox News host Steve Doocy appeared to be near tears on Tuesday as he asked the father of a slain UCLA student to "be political" and "blame" Democratic politicians for the crime.
Doocy kicked off the interview by claiming that Todd Kupler "is calling out politicians" after his daughter, Brianna, was killed during a furniture store robbery in Los Angeles.

"I don't think anybody is to blame except the assailant," Kupler explained as the interview kicked off.

Doocy choked up as he pressed the father to "be political."

"Todd, I know you wanted to come on to honor her memory," Doocy said, holding back tears. "And I know you didn't want to be political but you have blamed some politicians."

"I'm not blaming anybody by name," Kupler replied. "I blame what's endemic in our society right now is that everybody seems to be oriented on giving back rights and bestowing favor on people that rob others of their rights. We should be celebrating the good in people."

"Unfortunately there seem to be locations and circumstances where for whatever reason there's often little consequence for crime," Doocy opined. "And that's a problem we've got to dig ourselves out of."

The interview with Kupler was part of a series of Fox & Friends segments titled "America's Crime Crisis" which push the narrative that Democrats are to blame for crime in big cities.

