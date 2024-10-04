Fox And Friends Pushes Conspiracy Lies On Dockworkers Agreement

Steve Doocy smells something fishy. His armpits?
By John AmatoOctober 4, 2024

During a segment in Florida on Friday, Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy said he was very suspicious of the timing of dockworkers halting their strike only three days into it, as a sign they are helping Kamala Harris.

DOOCY: Let's talk a little bit about, speaking of unions, you know, the last couple of days on our show and your show, the number one story has been the dock workers walked off the job a couple of days ago because they wanted a 77% increase in pay. Sounds like they have come to some sort of an agreement where they're now today back on the job.

They're going to get 60 something percent, but isn't the political timing delicious? Just the fact that they were so close to an election and every day the food supply or there's a supply chain issue continues - it's not helpful to the woman who's the vice president of the United States.

BAIER: Yeah. And I don't know the back channel communications. I do know that those companies were feeling the pinch as those ships were offshore and it was really building up.

It's called collective bargaining, Steve.

The International Longshoremen's Association may have used the upcoming election to their benefit to speed up negotiations, but all Americans needed to get this resolved as quickly as possible.

Bret Baier wanted no part of Doocy's idiocy and pushed back against it.

Every day is conspiracy theory day at Fox News. Are they pre-conspiracy loading to question the election results? Maybe WE should be "suspicious of the timing"!

