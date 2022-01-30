Susan Collins Can’t Rule Out Supporting Trump In 2024

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Sunday would not rule out supporting former President Donald Trump in 2024 even though she voted to convict him after the attack on Jan. 6, 2020.
By DavidJanuary 30, 2022

During an interview on ABC's This Week, host George Stephanopoulos noted that Trump had supporters on Saturday that he could pardon the Jan. 6 defendants if he wins the presidency again in 2024.

"Given that, can you imagine any circumstance where you could support his election?" the ABC host asked.

"Well, we're a long ways from 2024," Collins replied. "But let me say this. I do not think the president -- President Trump should have made that pledge to do pardons. We should let the judicial process proceed."

"Jan. 6 was a dark day in our history," she added.

"It was and you voted to convict President Trump," Stephanopoulos pointed out. "Why can't you rule out supporting him in 2024?"

"Certainly, it's not likely," Collins insisted, "given the many other qualified candidates that we have that have expressed interest in running. So it's very unlikely."

