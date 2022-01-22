Virginia Mom Promises To Bring 'Every Single Gun Loaded And Ready' Over Masks

Amelia King, a 42-year-old dental hygienist from Luray, has now been arrested and charged with with making a terror threat at a school board meeting.
By Ed Scarce
January 22, 2022

I'm not sure when making violent threats in a public forum became normal but for some, that seems to be their belief. Amelia King certainly thought so on Thursday night when she told a school board in her county that she'd bring her guns to school if they went ahead with a proposed mask mandate. Initially, the response was that they'd have to hire more security, as if that'd do anything to stop deranged lunatics. Instead, informed that there are still laws against this sort of thing, local police arrested her and charged her with making a terrorist threat.

Source: Daily Mail

A Virginia mother has been charged with making a terror threat after she vowed to bring guns to her children's school if they were made to wear face masks.

Amelia King, a 42-year-old dental hygienist from Luray, caused alarm at the Page County school board meeting on Thursday.

'My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on,' King told the Board.

'Alright? That's not happening.

'And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready to... I will call every...'

King was then cut off for going over the three-minute time limit.

She ended by retorting: 'I'll see y'all on Monday.'

And at first, it was reported that she wouldn't be arrested.

That turned out not to be the case after the uproar.

And just your normal happy couple, apparently.

Discussion

