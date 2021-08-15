Irate Parent Assaults Teacher Over Mask-wearing Policy In School

An irate parent sent a teacher to a hospital this week in Sutter Creek, California. He was upset about the mask-wearing policy for the elementary school.

Probably not the last of these types of stories we'll see in the coming weeks, unfortunately.

Source: KCRA

A Sutter Creek Elementary School teacher was allegedly assaulted by a parent during an argument over their child having to wear a mask.

The incident happened Wednesday on campus, about an hour after the first day of school came to a close in the Amador County town.

"The teacher was bleeding," Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson told KCRA 3. "He had some lacerations on his face, some bruising on his face, and a pretty good knot on the back of his head."

Gibson said the male parent verbally assaulted the school's principal when his daughter walked out of a school building wearing a mask. When a male teacher stepped in, the situation escalated and a physical altercation happened, resulting in injuries. The teacher was treated at the hospital and released Wednesday night.

According to Gibson, the parent was frustrated with the school's indoor mask requirement for everyone while students are on campus. The district's policy also says teachers who have proved they are fully vaccinated can take off their mask indoors when students are not present. The district's policy is in line with the indoor mask mandate by the state health department.