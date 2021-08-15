Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Irate Parent Assaults Teacher Over Mask-wearing Policy In School

A teacher ended up with a hospital visit as the altercation became physical.
By Ed Scarce
9 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

An irate parent sent a teacher to a hospital this week in Sutter Creek, California. He was upset about the mask-wearing policy for the elementary school.

Probably not the last of these types of stories we'll see in the coming weeks, unfortunately.

Source: KCRA

A Sutter Creek Elementary School teacher was allegedly assaulted by a parent during an argument over their child having to wear a mask.

The incident happened Wednesday on campus, about an hour after the first day of school came to a close in the Amador County town.

"The teacher was bleeding," Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson told KCRA 3. "He had some lacerations on his face, some bruising on his face, and a pretty good knot on the back of his head."

Gibson said the male parent verbally assaulted the school's principal when his daughter walked out of a school building wearing a mask. When a male teacher stepped in, the situation escalated and a physical altercation happened, resulting in injuries. The teacher was treated at the hospital and released Wednesday night.

According to Gibson, the parent was frustrated with the school's indoor mask requirement for everyone while students are on campus. The district's policy also says teachers who have proved they are fully vaccinated can take off their mask indoors when students are not present. The district's policy is in line with the indoor mask mandate by the state health department.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team