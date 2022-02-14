Byron York: Not Much To Read Into Durham's Latest 'Story'

Fox News contributor Byron York threw cold water on John Durham -- and admitted there wasn't anything to his Friday night document dump.
By John AmatoFebruary 14, 2022

Fox News' Jon Scott and Byron York both downplayed John Durham's new filing alleging with no evidence that the Clinton campaign infiltrated Trump to link him with Russia.

John Durham released these claims on a Super Bowl Friday weekend. The Fox News talkers agreed it seems like "maybe he didn't want it to all of this to get much attention."

York, a long-time Fox News right-wing contributor replied, "Well, I don't read a lot into this."

There is nothing to see here except innuendo that inflames the wingnut base.

York continued, "But I would say as far as Durham is concerned, a lot of Republicans, and especially the strongest Trump supporters, a lot of them have been disappointed in Durham. Frankly, because I think they have expectations that are too high. Some Trump supporters are really not going to be happy unless they saw James Comey or Hillary Clinton led out of a door in handcuffs."

York then claimed Durham is just telling a story, and that is true.

That's what Trumpers like, stories.

A story with no evidence.

A story filed after the statute of limitations ran out...

A story heavy on accusations after over five years...

A story meant to rile up MAGA with more conspiracies so Fox News can have a field day attacking Hillary Clinton...

