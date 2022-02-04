Drawing Lines In The Snow

Simon Beck is a snow artist. He creates artistic masterpieces just by walking over pristine snow in a pair of snowshoes. The video above is an original masterpiece he made in 2016 in Stryn, Norway. A lot of work - from studying the topography, getting inspiration from patterns found in nature and just the amount of energy burned walking around on snowshoes - goes into creating a work of art that will only be around for a few days at best.

Here is a shorter clip of some of Beck's artwork that is even more amazing, especially in the details he puts into it:

Insane snow art by Simon Beck..



📍 Leadville, Colorado 🇺🇸

🎥 IG: simonbeck_snowart pic.twitter.com/oQKkmLs1dh — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) January 30, 2022

I'm getting tired just from watching those. I also want some hot cocoa.

