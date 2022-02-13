Meadows' Humiliating Defense Of Trump Flushing Docs Down The Toilet

Trump's former Chief of Staff tried to equate Trump's mishandling of presidential documents and reportedly flushing them down the toilet to Nancy Pelosi ripping a Trump speech in half.

Meadows joined Trump toadie Robb Schmitt on Newsmax to assert all these laws to preserve presidential documents just don't apply to Trump.

Schmitt agreed, saying, "Watching Democrats and the media, the way they hyperventilate over Trump breaking all of these stupid little bureaucratic rules about keeping documents..."

To deflect from Trump's criminality, Republicans are smearing Nancy Pelosi — for being wealthy no less! — and of course, Hunter Biden.

It was Meadows' turn to minimize/lie about Trump's alleged crimes.

"Preserving presidential records is an important part of who we are in and it's something that we ought to take seriously," Meadows said.

We follow you there, Mark.

"But yet they will ignore Nancy Pelosi ripping something up on national TV behind the president, and those documents I can tell you, we couldn't find those either, and yet somehow she got a pass," Meadows said.

How f**king ridiculous can a man be? Pelosi ripped up a Trump speech, of which everyone had a copy. Trump mishandled and reportedly destroyed presidential documents that by law are supposed to be preserved, and some may have been top secret.

Greg Sargent made mincemeat out of these two Newxmax jackasses.

In response to reports that former president Donald Trump badly mishandled White House documents, his former chief of staff offered up spin so ludicrous that he deserved to be laughed off the set. Instead, Meadows’ nonsense was permitted to slide by, undisturbed by follow-ups.

--

You will recall that what Pelosi ripped up in February 2020 was a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address, after he had already delivered most of it to the nation. Pelosi’s act in no sense denied the public information, whereas withholding presidential documents very well might, and might also break the Presidential Records Act, a law.What’s notable beyond this epic stupidity is that Meadows’s Newsmax host didn’t bat an eye. In fact, when Meadows drew a direct equivalence between these two acts, his host assented.

This is the right-wing opposition research complex working in overdrive. They hope their lemmings will lap this up, as they usually do, claiming what Pelosi did was as bad, if not worse.

The coverage Hillary Clinton's email server received by the mainstream media — including by the New York Times — was unconscionable, and repeated almost every right-wing claim verbatim. Now they are allowing right-wing spin to claim the National Archives is manufacturing these charges against Trump.

As Sargent points out, "So Meadows’ nonsense about Pelosi provided a diversionary moment of low comedy. But the underlying dynamic it reveals is a major problem that risks skewing public understanding. And there’s no sign Democrats have an answer to it."

We are the answer. We, and accountability journalism organizations like us.