Mike Lindell Pouts After GOP-controlled 'Coward' Bank Closes His Accounts

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed on Monday that he has been notified that one of his banks will officially close his accounts this week because the institution is wary of his campaign to overturn the 2020 election.
By DavidFebruary 14, 2022

Lindell said last month that Minnesota Bank & Trust and Heartland Financial USA had threatened to close his accounts.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice with host Steve Bannon on Monday, Lindell presented a letter that was sent to him by Minnesota Bank & Trust. According to Lindell, the bank will officially close his accounts on Feb. 18. He complained that the bank had threatened to take further action if he leaves the account with a negative balance.

Lindell said that accounts being closed included Lindell TV and FrankSpeech, platforms used for denying the results of the 2020 election.

"What cowards, they're just cowards. Unreal," Lindell moaned. "They said it was because they didn't want to be in the public eye."

The pillow executive said that bank executives assured him that they are Republicans.

"You're worse than anybody," Lindell said. "You're a coward and a criminal."

