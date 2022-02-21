The Strange Case Of Briane From Chilliwack

A Canadian Conservative MP tweeted out the heart-wrenching tale of a single mom who had her bank account frozen because of a $50 donation to the so-called 'Freedom Convoy.' One slight problem: Briane doesn't seem to exist.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 21, 2022

Yesterday, a Conservative backbench Member of Parliament tweeted out the heart-wrenching tale of woe of a single mom who donated $50 to the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' and subsequently has had her bank account frozen. However, online sleuths could find no trace of 'Briane from Chilliwack,' and called out the offending MP as having made her up.

Strahl grew indignant at the suggestion.

Now it could be that Strahl is not just making **** up, but there's no evidence yet. And like their conservative cousins to the south, it's not an unheard of practice from Canadian conservatives to just make stories up to suit their own preferred narrative.

And Strahl had support, with a former leader of the Conservatives (CPC) and the most likely next leader tweeting their support for the mysterious "Briane."

Twitter remained unconvinced.

And the legend of Briane from Chilliwack just grew and grew...

(A Canadian joke, eh? A reference to the popular 70's band Chilliwack.)

UPDATE: And the Minister in charge says what Strahl alleges is just not happening. That they're not interested in targeting small donors.

