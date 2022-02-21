The Strange Case Of Briane From Chilliwack

Yesterday, a Conservative backbench Member of Parliament tweeted out the heart-wrenching tale of woe of a single mom who donated $50 to the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' and subsequently has had her bank account frozen. However, online sleuths could find no trace of 'Briane from Chilliwack,' and called out the offending MP as having made her up.

Strahl grew indignant at the suggestion.

Briane is a single mom from Chilliwack working a minimum wage job. She gave $50 to the convoy when it was 100% legal. She hasn’t participated in any other way. Her bank account has now been frozen. This is who Justin Trudeau is actually targeting with his Emergencies Act orders. — Mark Strahl, MP (@markstrahl) February 20, 2022

Thank you to those who have read this and offered to help someone you’ve never met. Shame on those who have read it and attacked someone you’ve never met. I will keep working with Briane to resolve this matter with her bank and will provide updates as they are made available. — Mark Strahl, MP (@markstrahl) February 21, 2022

To those of you, especially the media, demanding more details on Briane, having seen what has been said about her online today and what has been done to other convoy donors in the last weeks I am not going to help you dox her. I know who she is and I won’t stop fighting for her. — Mark Strahl, MP (@markstrahl) February 21, 2022

Now it could be that Strahl is not just making **** up, but there's no evidence yet. And like their conservative cousins to the south, it's not an unheard of practice from Canadian conservatives to just make stories up to suit their own preferred narrative.

And Strahl had support, with a former leader of the Conservatives (CPC) and the most likely next leader tweeting their support for the mysterious "Briane."

Trudeau has retroactively made this illegal. His worst violation of fundamental legal principles. So far… https://t.co/0wudMLfUTO — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 20, 2022

This is appalling: Trudeau is targeting the innocent with his Emergencies Act.



Sign my petition to stop him: https://t.co/HWmARLC9RH https://t.co/rdaqOJfmzL — pierrepoilievre (@PierrePoilievre) February 20, 2022

Twitter remained unconvinced.

Briane is not a real person. There is no one on the donor list with the name “Briane”. @markstrahl thinks you’re stupid. #cdnpoli #Ottawa https://t.co/TxFFKQx9Wa — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) February 20, 2022

Mark, I live in your riding. I'm also currently looking at the donor list, and there is no one from Chilliwack by that name on there. So, will you retract this blatant lie and apologize to your constituents for intentionally misleading them? https://t.co/7Sdq0u2N2G — Cory Woods (@TheWoodsyOne) February 20, 2022

I've never particularly liked anything about you, but to lie about something so easily disproven is trashy and insulting to the people you represent. — Cory Woods (@TheWoodsyOne) February 20, 2022

And before you say it was a typo, there's also no Brianne, Brianna, Brione, or any other variation of the spelling that matches anything you're claiming. — Cory Woods (@TheWoodsyOne) February 20, 2022

And the legend of Briane from Chilliwack just grew and grew...

Goodnight to everyone but especially Briane from Chilliwack. I know it’s been a rough few days, not existing AND having your bank account frozen. Love and light to you, babe. — Jen The Feisty Librarian (@Feisty_Waters) February 21, 2022

Reporters have been unable to reach Briane from Chilliwack. One contacted her employer who said quote: “gone gone gone, she’s been gone so long…” #cdnpoli #briane — Matt Grier (@MattGrierMusic) February 21, 2022

(A Canadian joke, eh? A reference to the popular 70's band Chilliwack.)

Thread on Briane from Chilliwack, who is both the centre of a Twitter controversy and was the identify of my imaginary girlfriend in highschool. https://t.co/ekgiJ2Ef5K — Dr. Mike P. Moffatt 🇨🇦🏅🏅 (@MikePMoffatt) February 21, 2022

UPDATE: And the Minister in charge says what Strahl alleges is just not happening. That they're not interested in targeting small donors.