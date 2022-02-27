Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I don't have anything very funny or interesting to say this morning. Russians are slaughtering Ukrainian children while lying to their people and pretending they're killing Nazis, income inequality is raging out of control and the whole world feels a little tilted on its axis.

So without further ado, here is the lineup for the Sunday shows, which will surely be a partisan idiotfest of foreign policy BS and CPAC idiocy.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster … David Malpass … U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

CNN “State of the Union”: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield … Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) … NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Panel: retired Lt. Gen. James Clapper and Beth Sanner. Panel: Alyssa Farah Griffin, Susan Glasser, Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) and retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

NBC “Meet the Press”: U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield … Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) … Richard Engel reporting from Ukraine and Keir Simmons from Russia. Ukraine panel: Kori Schake and Clint Watts. Panel: Jeremy Bash, Andrea Mitchell, Danielle Pletka and Kristen Welker.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Max Boot … Rashad Robinson … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) … Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Harris Faulkner: Condoleezza Rice … Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Peter Doocy, Jonathan Turley, Juan Williams and Charles Hurt.

ABC “This Week”: Press secretary Jen Psaki … Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) … Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova … Ukraine/Russia crisis reporting on the ground. Panel: Jonathan Karl, Rachel Scott, Donna Brazile and Sarah Isgur.

The panels are of a piece this week. Sarah Isgur, hard right Republican operative too hard right for CNN, Peter Doocy on Fox News, Kristen Welker and Danielle Pletka on MTP? Boy howdy, we ought to be getting some real idiot clips later today.

What's catching your eye this morning?