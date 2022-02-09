This Week's Don't Sugarcoat It Award: Elie Mystal

The "Don't Sugarcoat It, Tell Us What You Really Think" award for this week goes to frequent winner Elie Mystal.

Elie didn't hold back when it comes to the right-wing Supreme Court just deciding that Black people in Alabama don't need representation after all.

ELIE MYSTAL: Yeah, Joy, I don’t know what to tell people. This is no longer like Jim Crow. This is Jim Crow. This is what the court did back during the Jim Crow era. My mother is 70 years old, she was born in 1950 — more than 70 years old, born in 1950 in Mississippi. She has lived through this and it’s happening again. And I can’t seem to get people, including Democrats, to care. Because at the end of the day, all the court has to do, all the Supreme Court has to do is to refuse to enforce the 15th Amendment and apply it against the states. We’ve had laws before. We had the Civil Rights Act of 1870 which made it illegal to discriminate on the basis of race and voting. Did it matter? No. Not when conservatives control the court. We had a law, the Civil Rights Act of 1875 that made it illegal to discriminate against people in public accommodations. Did it matter? No. Not when you let conservatives control the Supreme Court. So as long as you let conservatives control the third branch of government, nothing stops, nothing happens. Only the racism is allowed to continue. That’s what Brett Kavanaugh did. That’s what Neil Gorsuch did and the other rest of the five of them.

Amen. We've got to care. We've got to vote to expand the court and hold on to the Congress. It's 2022 RIGHT NOW, people.