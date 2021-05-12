Elie Mystal: No Voting Rights Without Expanding SCOTUS

Elie Mystal doesn't sugarcoat it. If Democrats don't do something, and fast, to unpack the Mitch McConnell-packed Supreme Court, voting rights bills are for naught.

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans stole two Supreme Court seats, one from Barack Obama, when they invented a bogus rule to prevent the nomination of Merrick Garland, and then one from the voters, when they broke the bogus rule they invented and put Amy Coney Barrett on the bench with lightning speed before Mango Mussolini's so-called "presidency" was lost.

They're thieves, they stole the high Court, and it's time to UNPACK the court and take it back by expanding the size of SCOTUS.

The work being done in Congress to protect voting rights is for naught, because the Roberts court can just overturn it.

“If we are not aggressively reforming the court, then we are doing nothing to protect voting rights because John Roberts and now six conservatives can destroy whatever Congress passes,” said Mystal.

The problem with everything happening in Congress today, everything happening in the Senate, the John Lewis Act, is that John Roberts is still there.

Mystal went on:

ELIE MYSTAL: This is the battle that we are always fighting. As I count them, there are four amendments to the Constitution trying to get over our original sin of having a democracy were only rich white people could vote. You've got the 15th amendment, the 19th amendment, the 24th, which eliminated these [poll] taxes, I could throw in the 17th amendment which made popular elections possible. That is part of five amendments trying to extend, expand the franchise. Who has been against them at every point? Conservatives, whether those conservatives call themselves "Democrats" in the 1860's, whether they call themselves the Republicans today, whether they call themselves Democrats in West Virginia today, conservatives are the ones that are against expanding the franchise. Why? Because when everybody votes, conservatives can't win, that is just -- they know it, I know it, everybody knows it. When everybody votes and everybody's vote is counted, the current conservative party cannot win. So they're not playing chess. They're not trying to arrange the white pieces so they can outflank the black pieces, they are trying to throw the black pieces off the board and say "checkmate!" That is their actual political strategy and it has worked at various times in our country's history very well.

"I cannot count 5 votes on this Supreme Court to uphold anything Congress could pass to restore #VotingRights." --@ElieNYC on #inners #ExpandTheCourt — Bruce Mirken (@BruceMirken) May 12, 2021