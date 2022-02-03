In Wisconsin, Election Foxes Guard The Henhouse

Wisconsin's elections used to be overseen by the Government Accountability Board (GAB). Republicans got upset when GAB authorized the John Doe investigations into Scott Walker's illegal politicking, saying they were too lefty, even though GAB consisted of five retired Republican judges. The Republicans then created the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) which was designed to have three Republican and three Democrats. The idea was that WEC would be deadlocked on every issue and so the Republicans could cheat to their hearts' content.

Republican Robert Spindell was appointed to WEC in 2019 by then State Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald. It didn't take long for Spindell proved himself unfit for the job.

After Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential election, Spindell spoke at a "Stop the Steal" rally in Madison, praised right wingnut and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, and donated $3,300 to various Republican candidates.

To cap it all off, he was one of the ten Wisconsin Republicans who was fraudulent electors in their bid to steal the election for Trump.

Despite all of Spindell's misconduct, he was reappointed to the commission in 2021 by State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu..

Democrats, led by State Senator Chris Larson, sent a letter to LeMahieu citing the misconduct and requesting LeMahieu to remove Spindell from WEC. It would seem to be a no brainer that you shouldn't have someone who has actively pursued to sabotage the election results as an overseer of any elections.

Unsurprisingly, LeMahieu offhandedly dismissed the request, calling it "political theater."

A pro-democracy firm, Law Forward, has asked the Milwaukee County District Attorney and the State Attorney General to open an investigation into the fraudulent electors. Both have deferred on taking any action, preferring to pass the buck up to the feds.

Congressman Mark Pocan has requested the United States Department of Justice to do their own investigation.