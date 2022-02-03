In Wisconsin, Election Foxes Guard The Henhouse

A Wisconsin Election Commissioner is also one of Wisconsin's fraudulent electors for Trump.
In Wisconsin, Election Foxes Guard The Henhouse
Credit: Screencap WISEYE.com
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 3, 2022

Wisconsin's elections used to be overseen by the Government Accountability Board (GAB). Republicans got upset when GAB authorized the John Doe investigations into Scott Walker's illegal politicking, saying they were too lefty, even though GAB consisted of five retired Republican judges. The Republicans then created the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) which was designed to have three Republican and three Democrats. The idea was that WEC would be deadlocked on every issue and so the Republicans could cheat to their hearts' content.

Republican Robert Spindell was appointed to WEC in 2019 by then State Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald. It didn't take long for Spindell proved himself unfit for the job.

After Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential election, Spindell spoke at a "Stop the Steal" rally in Madison, praised right wingnut and conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, and donated $3,300 to various Republican candidates.

To cap it all off, he was one of the ten Wisconsin Republicans who was fraudulent electors in their bid to steal the election for Trump.

Despite all of Spindell's misconduct, he was reappointed to the commission in 2021 by State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu..

Democrats, led by State Senator Chris Larson, sent a letter to LeMahieu citing the misconduct and requesting LeMahieu to remove Spindell from WEC. It would seem to be a no brainer that you shouldn't have someone who has actively pursued to sabotage the election results as an overseer of any elections.

Unsurprisingly, LeMahieu offhandedly dismissed the request, calling it "political theater."

A pro-democracy firm, Law Forward, has asked the Milwaukee County District Attorney and the State Attorney General to open an investigation into the fraudulent electors. Both have deferred on taking any action, preferring to pass the buck up to the feds.

Congressman Mark Pocan has requested the United States Department of Justice to do their own investigation.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue