Wisconsin Republican Calls Biden's Victory 'Legal But Rigged'

Wisconsin Republican Robert Spindell is a conspiracy theorist who serves on the Wisconsin Election Committee. Recently, he spoke to a group of fellow conspiracy theorists and called Biden's election as legal but rigged:

While speaking and answering questions for more than an hour, Spindell made clear that he believes the 2020 election was “legal.” But he also asserted that Democrats successfully “rigged” the election to defeat incumbent Donald Trump. In other words, Spindell believes President Joe Biden won a legally “rigged” election in Wisconsin.

To support his position, he provided a handout with 13 ways the election was supposedly rigged.. Twelve of the thirteen reasons boiled down to people being allowed to vote. Specifically, he mewled about things like absentee ballots, drop boxes and GOTV efforts. All of these reasons were scrutinized through multiple audits and numerous court cases and were repeatedly found to be perfectly legal.

Besides the audacity of allowing democracy to work as it was meant to, Spindell also whined about two Green Party candidates including Kanye West, not being allowed on the ballot:

Spindell also pointed out that strict readings of the law kept both Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and musician Kanye West — candidates who theoretically could have taken votes away from Joe Biden — off the 2020 presidential ballot in Wisconsin while conservative candidates like those from the Constitution Party, Libertarian Party and American Solidarity Party did remain on the ballot. He blamed Democrats for Hawkins and West not appearing on the ballot even though the party itself was not directly involved in either candidate not being on ballots. West’s nomination papers were delivered 14 seconds after a 5 p.m. deadline. Hawkins’ nomination papers were incorrectly filled out; and the challenge to the Green Party’s nomination papers came from a law firm, Foley & Lardner, that has supported both Republicans and Democrats.

In case you missed it, Spindell complained that election laws were simultaneously being read too laxly and too strictly. Ooh, I tell you, those Democrats are such a crafty lot!

Besides being an elections commissioner, Spindell is also chair of the 4th District GQP and was one of Wisconsin's ten fake electors.

While I don't have any doubts about the integrity of the 2020 elections, I am starting to get very concerned about the integrity of future elections in my state.