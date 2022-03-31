Feds Found Five Fetuses At Indicted Anti-Abortion Terrorist's Home

Well, if this isn't the pot calling the kettle black...

I may have mentioned once or twice that I regularly devote time to escorting patients into and out of family planning clinics, to help them navigate the gauntlet of forced-birth religious terrorists determined to traumatize them simply for seeking legal healthcare. When these religious zombies aren't screaming at or manipulating vulnerable patients, they love taking pot shots at us escorts, and let me tell you, these insults are low blows. "Devil." "Filthy woman." "You won't be laughing when you meet your maker." (Check. Check. I've met my parents, and they make me laugh on the regular.)

But one of their favorite things to scream at both patients and at us are fabricated gruesome descriptions of clinic employees gleefully tearing the fetus' limbs from its body (assuming limbs have formed, but don't mention that, because to these people, every single abortion involves the live birth of a 9-month-old viable fetus who is then literally murdered and then dismembered, even if the patient is only 6 weeks pregnant.)

"They tear them limb from limb!" is a favorite refrain, they yell, red-faced in outrage at us, as we shrug and go back to our conversations. "You don't care! You're MONSTERS!" they shriek, incredulous they're not provoking a reaction. If this occurs when no patients are around, I've even been known to say to a fellow escort, "Sometimes I like to grind them up with my morning smoothie!" to which my friend will reply, "They're great in soup!" Just to highlight the absurdity of it all.

One of their favorites is "HAVE YOU SEEN THE BIOHAZARD BAGS THEY TAKE OUT TO THE TRASH IN THE BACK?" as if every single medical facility didn't dispose of its waste in biohazard bags.

GUESS WHAT, FRIENDS? GUESS WHO HAD BIOHAZARD BAGS REMOVED FROM THEIR HOMES? AND GUESS WHAT WAS IN THEM???

Police discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the department has confirmed to WUSA9. Officers responded shortly after noon to a home on the 400 block of 6th Street SE to investigate a tip about potential bio-hazard material in the residence. Once inside, they located the fetuses. The remains were collected by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

That was WUSA9 reporting that Lauren Handy's home was raided by the feds, and they found five - count them - FIVE fetuses in her house that needed to be removed (in an alarming and poetic twist) in biohazard materials bags. Because they were F*CKING FETUSES.

Now I take issue with the term "anti-abortion activist," but I'll save that rant for another day. She's a terrorist, and that's how she'll be referred to here. She's Director of Activism for a group deceptively named "Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising," deceptive because there's nothing "progressive" about her or the group. Mercy Missions is the group she calls her own, but they all do the same thing. Make appointments at clinics under fake names, then invade the clinics by force, and blockade the doors with their bodies and furniture, sometimes even chaining themselves together, so that patients cannot enter or exit the clinic. She even proudly brands herself a "clinic invader" in her Instagram bio.

So, Lauren Handy and eight of her co-terrorists from around the nation (HELLO, RICO!) were indicted yesterday on federal conspiracy charges and FACE (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances) Act violations, and could see eleven years in federal prison if convicted. This was BEFORE DC Homicide got involved and removed five f*cking fetuses from her place of residence.

Did her mother not buy her dolls when she was a child?

FIVE FETUSES. How? Why? Whose? For how long? To what end?

Photography props for their disgusting posters???

This dude is not allowed near schools in Delaware, nor near his wife and children. Credit: Aliza Worthington

Forced-birthers routinely stand in the street with their huge signs. Credit: Aliza Worthington

P.S. Remember when Marsha Blackburn lied, and said Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson described all "pro-choice" people as loud, noisy, and hostile? Judge Jackson was talking about THESE PEOPLE in her ruling. THESE people are loud, noisy, and hostile. I wonder what Marsha Blackburn thinks about these five fetuses being stored in Lauren Handy's apartment since 2020.