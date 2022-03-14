Axios/Ipsos Poll: Fewer CNN, MSNBC Viewers Got Covid

Interesting poll from Axios/Ipsos shows that where you get your news has a lot to do with whether you caught covid-19, and your attitude about everything related.

After nearly two years of COVID, Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus tracking data finds that the divisions that permeated American life before the pandemic, namely partisanship and where people get their news, continue to this day, playing into Americans' attitudes, behaviors, and politics around the virus. In particular, a significant driver of opinion is people's news source, with Fox News and conservative outlet readers differing substantially from MSNBC and CNN viewers.

While most MSNBC/CNN viewers trust the CDC to provide them accurate information about COVID, few Fox and conservative news readers feel the same -- by a whopping 19% to 86%.

Twenty-eight percent of CNN/MSNBC viewers reported contracting covid, as opposed to 45% of Fox TV viewers.

CNN/MSNBC viewers are more likely to be boosted, 66% to 40%.