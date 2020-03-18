Media Bites
YouGov Poll: Fox News Viewers Less Concerned About COVID-19

Of course they are. Fox News viewers have been fed a steady diet of misinformation from their favorite "news" network. It will cost lives.
By David

Fox News viewers are less likely to be concerned about the novel coronavirus than consumers of other media, according to a new poll.

A survey of Americans by The Economist and YouGov found that Fox News fans are about half as likely to be concerned about COVID-19 as viewers of MSNBC or CNN.

Only 38% of Fox News viewers said they were worried about the virus, compared with 74% of MSNBC viewers and 71% of CNN viewers who say they are concerned.

Seventy-two percent of readers of national newspapers are also worried about the virus, the survey found.

Read the poll results below.

