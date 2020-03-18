YouGov Poll: Fox News Viewers Less Concerned About COVID-19

Fox News viewers are less likely to be concerned about the novel coronavirus than consumers of other media, according to a new poll.
A survey of Americans by The Economist and YouGov found that Fox News fans are about half as likely to be concerned about COVID-19 as viewers of MSNBC or CNN.
Only 38% of Fox News viewers said they were worried about the virus, compared with 74% of MSNBC viewers and 71% of CNN viewers who say they are concerned.
Seventy-two percent of readers of national newspapers are also worried about the virus, the survey found.
