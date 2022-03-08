Dummy Hannity Doesn't Know A District

Sean Hannity makes a ton of money flapping his gums without doing a second of research. It's worked for him for years so why not forever?
So he has House Minority Jerk Kevin McCarthy on Monday night and Sean has to fill the segment with berating Kevin (it's fun, I grant you, Sean) for not working hard enough.
You may recall that Sean has been known to record Friday night's NEWS program on Thursday so he can have a three-day weekend. He also has a recording studio at his house so he doesn't have to go to the studio when he doesn't want to.
On the other hand, you know Kevin is also a very special kind of stupid. Who calls out THEIR OWN STATE for importing OIL?
So Kevin has some sort of meaningless "energy independence" bill he wants to pass and Nancy Pelosi just laughs and says "Kevin who?" because she has the loyalty of her caucus unlike what's his name.
And Sean goes down the list of places Kevin should "look for Democratic votes".
Alaska has one congressman, a Republican.
Joe Manchin is a Senator.
We could go on.