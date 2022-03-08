Dummy Hannity Doesn't Know A District

Sean Hannity makes a ton of money flapping his gums without doing a second of research. It's worked for him for years so why not forever?

So he has House Minority Jerk Kevin McCarthy on Monday night and Sean has to fill the segment with berating Kevin (it's fun, I grant you, Sean) for not working hard enough.

You may recall that Sean has been known to record Friday night's NEWS program on Thursday so he can have a three-day weekend. He also has a recording studio at his house so he doesn't have to go to the studio when he doesn't want to.

Lazy ass @seanhannity pre-records his show so he has to awkwardly edit in breaking news lolol pic.twitter.com/FkjzZGxx9g — ¡El Sooopèrr! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) July 21, 2017

On the other hand, you know Kevin is also a very special kind of stupid. Who calls out THEIR OWN STATE for importing OIL?

Kevin McCarthy accuses California of funding a war criminal because they imported oil in 2021 pic.twitter.com/qwBHyKIOY6 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2022

So Kevin has some sort of meaningless "energy independence" bill he wants to pass and Nancy Pelosi just laughs and says "Kevin who?" because she has the loyalty of her caucus unlike what's his name.

And Sean goes down the list of places Kevin should "look for Democratic votes".

Alaska has one congressman, a Republican.

Joe Manchin is a Senator.

We could go on.

Sean Hannity appears to believe Alaska has multiple Democrats in the House. How stupid is this guy? With its tiny population, Alaska obviously only has one House seat, and it’s a red state, so it’s a Republican. Hannity couldn’t pass an eighth grade civics exam if he tried. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 8, 2022