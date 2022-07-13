Hannity And McCarthy Threaten Garland With Impeachment

Don't you have to commit an impeachable act first?
By John AmatoJuly 13, 2022

Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy told Sean Hannity that if they take back the house they would focus in on impeaching Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland.

Hannity asked if it was on the GOP agenda to look into Merrick Garland, "Who has been very selective in terms ---what's the agenda?"

McCarthy made believe Republican have an agenda of transparency and accountability. Sure, every one else is accountable except for Trump and any republican lawmaker or supporter.

McCarthy then made a nonsensical claim against the current the Atty. Gen.

McCarthy asked, "Why did he go after these parents who are going to the school board meetings --- To hold them as terrorists...

If you watched the out of control behavior of these evangelical MAGA parents at school board meetings, you'd single them out for their viciousness too. What parent was arrested as a terrorist?

None.

Protecting teachers is not part of their agenda. Neither is protecting our kids in schools from mass murdering assault weapons.

McCarthy continued, "Think about the border. Just in May we caught 15 people on the terrorist list at the border. What we doing down there with this administration?"

Catching people on terrorist watch lists apparently.

The border patrol are doing their actual job and arresting miscreants and people on the terrorist watch list.

I'd say that's outstanding.

Don't you have to commit an impeachable act first? What has Merrick Garland done except to get progressives antsy with his wait-and-see actions on the January 6 insurrection?

Not for Republicans. If a Democratically appointed AG refuses to do exactly what the minority party wants, he will be impeached if the get control.

