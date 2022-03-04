Former Fox News Director Indicted For Violating Sanctions On Russia

Jack Hanick was arrested for his work for Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Credit: The Wrap
By Ed ScarceMarch 4, 2022

According to his LinkedIn page, Hanick worked for Fox News from 1996 to 2011. He now faces up to 20 years for violating sanctions and 5 years for making false statements to authorities.

Source: The Wrap

Former Fox News director Jack Hanick was charged on Thursday for violating U.S. sanctions in his work with Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, according to the Justice Department.

The U.S. sanctions on Malofeyev prohibit American citizens from working for or doing business with the individual, and Hanick, 71, was found to be working with him over the course of several years and made false statements about that relationship. Hanick was provisionally arrested in London in February, with the sanctions charge carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The false statements charge carries a maximum penalty of five years.

“Konstantin Malofeyev is closely tied to Russian aggression in Ukraine, having been determined by OFAC to have been one of the main sources of financing for the promotion of Russia-aligned separatist groups operating in the sovereign nation of Ukraine,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in the release. “The Indictment unsealed today shows this Office’s commitment to the enforcement of laws intended to hamstring those who would use their wealth to undermine fundamental democratic processes. This Office will continue to be a leader in the Justice Department’s work to hold accountable actors who would support flagrant and unjustified acts of war.”

