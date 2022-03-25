Fox Contributor Declares Who 'Deserves' Asylum: Guess Which Color

Fox News can't deny that Ukranian refugees need our help. They also can't stop having Donald Trump's ICE Director on to discuss immigration. After all, he's a Fox News contributor!

So...

Of course it's got a nice healthy dollop of anti-brown people racist about it. Transcript and video via Media Matters.

STEVE DOOCY (HOST): I think the average American, you know, over the last month during the war they haven't really thought much about what is going on down there. When they think about migration policies of the United States, I think the average American would like to open our doors to people from Ukraine to figure out how to get here. THOMAS HOMAN (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): Exactly. And Ukraine is probably a population that deserves asylum in this country. But if you look at what's happening on the southwest border now, the Central American surge, the data already shows nine out of 10 Central Americans who claim asylum at the border never get any relief from the U.S. government because they either don't show up in court or they clearly don't qualify. But they're clogging up the entire system of countries that actually need our help, that actually are refugees that need our country's help.

Here's more on Homan. He's a real piece of work.

Former Trump ICE Director Thomas Homan, a staunch proponent of the border family separation policy. “If he comes back, I come back, and it’s not going to be nice .. I shook his hand at Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago .. we will fix this shit.” pic.twitter.com/Rlp0E1Ji54 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) January 30, 2022

Trump’s ICE Director Thomas Homan also went to the white nationalist AFPAC conference… then claimed it was a misunderstanding. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/WTGYmqNE7L — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 5, 2022

And here, from our own archives, is Homan being a complete jackass in a Congressional hearing: