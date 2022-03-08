Irishman Plows His Truck Into Russian Embassy: 'I've Done My Bit, Lads'

“I want the bastard and his colleagues to leave this country, leave this free country and go back to calling where there’s no freedom,” Wisley told the small crowd in the clip.
By Ed ScarceMarch 8, 2022

Wisley said he was moved to the action after seeing the photo of the Ukrainian family killed by the Russians on the front of the New York Times. “It really affected me last night,” said Wisley of the photo.

“I want the bastard and his colleagues to leave this country, leave this free country and go back to calling where there’s no freedom,” Wisley told the small crowd in the clip. “I’m a working man and this is my contribution today and I’m glad I done it.” A police officer then tells him "I'm sorry, I have to arrest you" before taking him away.

Source: New York Post

An Irish man rammed his truck through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin on Monday in protest of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine — earning cheers from onlookers.

Desmond Wisley, a businessman from County Leitrim in the north of Ireland, was arrested for criminal damage and remained in custody following the incident, according to The Irish Times. He’s expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Video of the incident shared online shows the back of a delivery truck smashing through the front gates of the embassy to cheers of “Bravo” and “Good man” from protesters holding signs outside of the gates around 1:30 p.m. No one was injured.

Wisley can be seen exiting the truck and handing out fliers with photos of what he said were Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

The front page on Monday.

4c1ff710-9e23-11ec-adb3-4fcae0bd8184

And one of the many tweets that went viral.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue