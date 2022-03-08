Irishman Plows His Truck Into Russian Embassy: 'I've Done My Bit, Lads'

Wisley said he was moved to the action after seeing the photo of the Ukrainian family killed by the Russians on the front of the New York Times. “It really affected me last night,” said Wisley of the photo.

“I want the bastard and his colleagues to leave this country, leave this free country and go back to calling where there’s no freedom,” Wisley told the small crowd in the clip. “I’m a working man and this is my contribution today and I’m glad I done it.” A police officer then tells him "I'm sorry, I have to arrest you" before taking him away.

Source: New York Post

An Irish man rammed his truck through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin on Monday in protest of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine — earning cheers from onlookers. Desmond Wisley, a businessman from County Leitrim in the north of Ireland, was arrested for criminal damage and remained in custody following the incident, according to The Irish Times. He’s expected to appear in court on Tuesday. Video of the incident shared online shows the back of a delivery truck smashing through the front gates of the embassy to cheers of “Bravo” and “Good man” from protesters holding signs outside of the gates around 1:30 p.m. No one was injured. Wisley can be seen exiting the truck and handing out fliers with photos of what he said were Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

