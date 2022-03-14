'Waah!' Kari Lake Storms Off Interview With Australian '60 Minutes'

No doubt that Lake was upset with the "aggressive" questions, which on their face seem quite basic honestly, such as her unequivocal support for Trump, her questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election, whether or not January 6th rioters should be pardoned, and so on. As it went on though Lake began disparaging Australia itself, not just the journalist, but especially their much stronger measures against COVID-19. Just an embarrassing spectacle, but I suppose not at all a surprising one from Kari Lake who is running to be Governor of Arizona.

Source: Mediaite

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Keri Lake is getting attention for sitting down for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, but she’s actually getting attention for standing up and walking out of the interview. Lake is a former local television host who became a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump and played a visible role promoting the post-certified “audit” that was largely derided as a farce. Though the interview was done a month ago, it recently went viral as it shows Lake walking out of the interview after Liam Bartlett who pressed Lake on whether she agrees with Trump saying all of the rioters from the attack of January 6th, who are currently being held in jail, should be pardoned.

For her part, Lake already posted part of the interview when it was conducted last month. Presumably, she thought this part made her look good.

And part of what aired last night.

