Lindsey Graham Has Hissy Fit And Storms Out Of Confirmation Hearing

Sen. Durbin wouldn't let him get away with smearing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, and Graham had a tantrum because Republicans don't like being held responsible for their lies.
By John AmatoMarch 22, 2022

Sen. Lindsey Graham stormed out of the Senate confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Why? He was called out by Chairman Dick Durbin for his ridiculous attacks on Judge Jackson for representing Gitmo detainees.

Sen. Graham set up his interrogation to first make it seem he believed our justice system is set up so even people in Guantanamo Bay should have good legal representation.

Then, suddenly he tried to turn the tables on Judge Jackson, attacking her for defending the same people he claimed deserved to be defended.

Graham tried to make the judge seem irresponsible, implying that she'd rather protect the rights of terrorists than the American people.

What really is getting Graham's goat in the end is that Judge Michelle Childs from South Carolina didn't get the nomination from Pres. Joe Biden, as if this is somehow Judge Jackson's fault.

Graham made so many hyperbolic and inaccurate comments during his rant, that after he finished his allotted time, Sen. Durbin felt compelled to correct the record.

When Sen. Durbin pointed out that the percentages of recidivism of detainees about which Graham was complaining is actually a number from 2009, Graham became enraged, screaming like a shrill teenager.

"As long as they're dangerous I hope they all die in jail, if they're going to go back to kill Americans," he yelled.

He continued, "It won't bother me one bit if 39 of them die in prison. That's a better outcome than letting them go, and if it cost $500 million to keep them in jail, keep them in jail, because they'll go back to the fight. Look at the freaking Afghan government, made up of former detainees at Gitmo. This whole thing by the left about this war ain't working."

With that Graham got up and stormed off.

NOTE to commenters:

There are many, MANY reasons to criticize Sen. Lindsey Graham. Misgendering is not an acceptable form of insult, nor is it a valid form of criticism. - Ed.

