Judge Jackson Pwns Republican Senator Tillis

On Day 3 of the SCOTUS confirmation hearing, Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina tried to claim Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wanted to release all prisoners from jail during the initial outbreak of COVID in 2020.

Tillis read out a partial statement from Judge Jackson back in April, (a month after Trump finally declared we were in a pandemic) which he characterized as "the most striking."

Tills read, "Every defendant who is currently in the D.C. Department of Corrections custody and who thus cannot take independent measures to control their own hygiene and distance themselves from others should be released.'"

Tillis settled on 1200, as the number of prisoners Jackson wanted to release.

"Do I read that statement to say you felt given the circumstances of the time, they should all be released?" Tillis asked.

"No Senator, you don't read it correctly," Judge Jackson said. "It was not a statement, it was a line in an opinion..."

"Senator, if you read two more sentences down, that is precisely what I focus on," she said.

Indeed. All Tillis and his staff had to do was read two sentences down to get the actual opinion she ruled on.

Jackson continued, "But, I go on to say in that very opinion. Congress has indicated that we have to take each case individually."

"We have to look at the harm to the community that might be caused by the release of individual people. We can't just release everybody, I said in that opinion and so..."

Tillis then cut her off.

Much of Republican questioning throughout these three days of hearings has come from QAnon conspiracy theories, disinformation, intentionally taking quotes out of context, and outright lies.

Tillis just gave us an example of intentionally taking quotes out of context. #FAIL.