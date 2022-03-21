Blackburn Dons The White Hood In Opening Statement To Judge Jackson

The Tennessee senator used every disturbing ConservAnon racist smear available in her opening remarks at Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS confirmation hearings.
By John AmatoMarch 21, 2022

There are many anti-Democratic, racist, QAnon-spewing, lying Republican senators in Congress. Marsha Blackburn is right up there with the worst of them. She showed it in her opening statement of the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Sen. Blackburn opened up being cordial, acting like a friendly librarian. She quickly turned into an angry spinster from an 18th-century schoolhouse, attacking Judge Jackson with the worst smears ConservAnons are fabricating to date.

Here are but a few of the disgraceful statements made by the senator from Tennessee.

"I can only wonder what your hidden agenda is. Is it to let child predators back to the streets?"

"Is it your personal hidden agenda to incorporate critical race area into our legal system?"

"You serve on the board of a school that teaches kindergartners, five-year-old children that they can choose their gender and teaches them about so-called white privilege...and pushes an anti-racist education program for white families."

OH NO NOT ANTI-RACISM LESSONS FOR CHILDREN!

Kavanaugh had it easy, facing senators who only wanted the truth about accusations of sexual assault, compared with these reprobates.

Here's Blackburn's full opening remarks. They're as vile as you can imagine.

