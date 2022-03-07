Russian Police Demand To Read Text Messages Of Pedestrians In Moscow

Police officers in Moscow are reportedly demanding to read the text messages from the phones of pedestrians.
Russian Police Demand To Read Text Messages Of Pedestrians In Moscow
Credit: Twitter screenshot
By DavidMarch 7, 2022

Police officers in Moscow are reportedly demanding to read the text messages from the phones of pedestrians as Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine continues.

Kommersant journalist Ana Vasilyeva shared video of Russians queued up before law enforcement officers who were said to be scrolling through text messages on their mobile phones.

Meduza editor Kevin Rothrock called the actions "illegal as hell."

"This, even in Russia, is illegal as hell," he explained. "Ana says she approached the officers to ask on what grounds they were doing this. They demanded to see her press credentials and ignored her question after confirming that she is a journalist."

"I can tell you that independent Russian newsrooms all instruct their employees in Russia to disable all biometrics on their smart devices, to prevent the cops from smashing your finger on Touch ID or holding your phone in front of you for Face ID," Rothrock added.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue