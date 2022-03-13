New Ad Blasts The Kremlin's Eight GOP Senators

A new ad by Really American PAC takes aim at the Kremlin Eight, the eight GOP senators who spent one Independence Day in the Kremlin and proved their fidelity to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the United States of America by downplaying Russian tampering in the 2016 elections, withholding military aid from Ukraine and blaming Putin's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden.

VIDEO 📽️: A day after the Senate Intelligence Committee confirmed Russia interfered in our elections, 8 Republicans flew to Russia for a photo-op. Now they're blaming Biden for the invasion of Ukraine, while repeating Kremlin talking points.



Retweet to expose the #PartyOfTreason pic.twitter.com/yzVrR9m4UP — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 10, 2022

I truly appreciate that they take a fine focus on Ronovich Johnson, who has consistently been on of the most outspoken of Putin's puppets. Especially with Ronovich running for reelection this year. This ad won't help his poll numbers, which are already underwater with a higher disapproval rating than his approval rating.

Ronovich Johnson used to use a campaign slogan of "Nobody's senator but yours." I always thought he was referring to American oligarchs. I never imagined that he meant it as a personal message to Putin.

P.S. Don't forget the other seven: Richard Shelby, Steve Daines, John Thune, John Kennedy, Jerry Moran, John Hoeven, and Kay Granger — All so patriotic they decided to spend our nation's birthday celebrating with Vladimir Putin.