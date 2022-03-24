Right Wingers Are Pressuring Manchin To Vote Against Jackson

Republicans are hoping their racist smear campaign against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will also serve to intimidate Sen. Joe Manchin from voting to confirm her and thus sink her nomination.
Credit: Crooks and Liars screenshot
By NewsHound EllenMarch 24, 2022

From The New York Times:

In a pointed tweet on Wednesday morning, Tom Fitton, the head of the conservative group Judicial Watch, wrote: “So a vote for Judge Jackson is a vote for CRT in schools, leniency on child porn crimes, abortion on demand, the definition of ‘woman,’ undermining Second Amendment, etc. @Sen_JoeManchin, @SenatorSinema, what do you think?”

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, weighed in as well, asking on Twitter: “Can Joe Manchin explain to West Virginians why he’s supporting this pedophile apologist?”

So far, there are no signs that any Democrats are defecting from supporting her, The Times reports. “But Republicans are holding out hope.” It's not clear if the smears have intimidated any Republicans out of voting for Judge Jackson. But if all Republicans vote against her, a single Democratic no vote would doom her confirmation.

Even if Judge Jackson is confirmed, Republicans have dishonestly painted a lovely, intelligent, thoughtful and well-qualified judge as a 2022 version of Willie Horton. All for the sake of using her as a weapon in their never-ending thirst for political dominance. It's beyond shameful.

