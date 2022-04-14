Activists Shine Ukrainian Flag On Russian Embassy In Game Of Cat-and-Mouse

The Ukrainian flag across the facade of the Russian Embassy in Northwest Washington on Wednesday night. Russians did not like it.
By Ed ScarceApril 14, 2022

The Russian Embassy in Washington was the scene of a bizarre game of cat-and-mouse last night, as the Russians tried to stop a spotlight with the Ukrainian flag being shone on the embassy. Another embarrassing spectacle ensued, as onlookers howled with laughter.

Source: Washington Post

A small group of activists projected images of the Ukrainian flag across the facade of the Russian Embassy in Northwest Washington on Wednesday night, and Russian officials appeared to try to counter with a bright white spotlight of their own.

The activists, armed with a bank of 14 theater stage lights, beamed the images from across the street onto the building, at 2650 Wisconsin Ave. NW. The effort was weeks in the making to secure donations of the lights and determine the specifications necessary to project the images from such a distance, said Benjamin Wittes, the editor in chief of Lawfare and a former Washington Post opinion writer.

“It was the most invasive, obtrusive, obnoxious thing that I could do to Russian diplomats that does not molest or do violence to their prerogatives as diplomats in the United States,” Wittes said during one of several live feeds of the event. “I don’t want to make it comfortable to be a Russian diplomat in the United States right now.”

Wittes live streamed for quite a while last night, much to the chagrin of the Russians inside the embassy no doubt.

Discussion

