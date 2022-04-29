Brian Kilmeade Mad DHS Employee Took Job When Pregnant

Pregnant women shouldn't be hired or even apply for work?
By Frances LangumApril 29, 2022

The right is super mad about the appointment of Nina Jankowicz to a DHS job on disinformation. Why should the government stop disinformation peddlers from lying? What about muh free speech?

I'm going to post the entire bio of Nina Jankowicz, as written by, um, the Pulitzer Center, of which she is a "grantee."

Nina Jankowicz studies the intersection of democracy and technology in Central and Eastern Europe and the US as the Disinformation Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. She is the author of How To Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict (Bloomsbury/IBTauris), a New Statesman 2020 book of the year. Ms. Jankowicz has advised the Ukrainian government on strategic communications under the auspices of a Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship. Her writing has been published by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and others. She has testified before Congress on multiple occasions and is a frequent television and radio commentator on disinformation and Russian and Eastern European affairs.

Prior to her Fulbright grant in Ukraine, Ms. Jankowicz managed democracy assistance programs to Russia and Belarus at the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs. She sits on the advisory boards of the Centre for Information Resilience and Zinc Network's Open Information Partnership, and regularly briefs and advises Members of Congress and representatives of allied governments. She received her MA in Russian, Eurasian, and East European Studies from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, and her BA from Bryn Mawr College.

Jankowicz also "has lived and worked in Russia and Ukraine, and speaks fluent Russian and proficient Polish and Ukrainian."

In other words, she is eminently qualified to talk about disinformation and help the Department of Homeland Security fight that weapon used against the US by Russia and other nations.

Fox and Friends and the rest of the right-wing media ecosphere are super mad she's already called BS on their Hunter Biden laptop smear. Because it IS disinformation.

But that's not all, we also get a lovely nugget of misogyny on parade, as stupid employee Brian Kilmeade spews an opinion about DHS hiring pregnant women.

BRIAN KILMEADE (CO-HOST): By the way, she's eight months pregnant. I mean if you're going to take over a brand new bureau, shouldn't you not need maternity leave the first few weeks in? Just saying. The other problem is she doesn't seem to have much credibility.

Watching Brian Kilmeade whine about "credibility" and maternity leave makes my head hurt.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue