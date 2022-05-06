Fox Host Slaps Down Co-Host For Saying Pregnant Women Shouldn't Be Hired

Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt disagreed with co-host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday after he suggested that pregnant women should not be hired for jobs.

Kilmeade seemed alarmed by a Department of Homeland Security effort to combat disinformation.

"This woman that's in charge of it, Nina Jankowicz, who's about eight and a half months pregnant so I'm not sure how you get a job and then you just can do a job for three months," Kilmeade said. "I'm not faulting her but I don't know why you would give someone a job that you think is so important."

"How long has she had this job?" Earhardt asked.

"About two months it looks like," Kilmeade replied.

"Yeah, well, I'll defend her on that one, Brian," Earhardt said. "She has the right to have a baby and have maternity leave."

"No, I know but if you really want to have someone head up and organization, this is the face of the organization," Kilmeade argued.