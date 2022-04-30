Fox Employee Flummoxed About Disinformation Board

The lying liars at Fox News seem to be in a panic over the Department of Homeland Security creating a Disinformation Governance Board, and who can blame them? The last thing they want over there in propaganda-land is to have their perversions of the truth subject to governmental oversight. So what do they do?

Well, if you're Jacqui Heinrich, you ask absurd questions about the Board director, Nina Jankowicz's tweets from two years ago about — what else? — Hunter Biden's laptop.

"Secretary Mayorkas said that he was not familiar with statements that she had made surrounding the Hunter Biden laptop," Heinrich asked Jen Psaki during Friday's briefing. "And I'm just wondering: How was she hired if you and the White House are not familiar with her, if Mayorkas is not familiar with her statements? What's the process for putting her into a position like this? Who's in charge of her hiring?"

The tweet in question, by the way, was from a presidential debate, wherein she was directly quoting what the two candidates were saying about it as she live-tweeted the debate, and one comment she made to the Associated Press saying the laptop story may be more a "Trump campaign product" than anything else. THAT'S IT.

Because the Hunter Biden laptop issue doesn't deserve any air in the briefing room, Psaki ignored that part of Heinrich's question. She did, though, answer all the rest, adding a little reminder of who began the Board's work originally.

"Well, let me give you a sense of who she is. She's an expert on online disinformation," Psaki informed Heinrich. "She was formerly in the Wilson Center's Disinfor- -- she was formerly a Disinformation Fellow at the Wilson Center. She's testified before Congress as well as the United Kingdom and European parliaments; advised a Ukrainian foreign minister -- particularly relevant in this moment -- under the auspices of a Fulbright Public Policy Fellowship; and overseen Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute."

Psaki spelled out the stunningly obvious: "Any hiring decisions are up to the Department of Homeland Security, but this is a person with extensive qualifications."

Finally, the reminder: "What I will tell you about the board and what the board is doing: This is a continuation of work that began at the Department of Homeland Security in 2020 under former President Trump."

Oh, yeah! That guy! So, why so salty, Jacqui?

Heinrich pushed on, though, bringing up Jankowicz's TikTok account, her views on disinformation, and which party seemed to have the better handle on telling the truth. Naturally, Fox people take issue with such opinions because they're guaranteed to reflect poorly on them. Psaki stood behind their choice, though, pointing out the hypocrisy of people only just now beginning to complain about it.

"Well, here's what the board is going to do, which I think is of particular interest -- again, a continuation of the work of the former President," Psaki emphasized, "So for anyone who's critical of it, I didn't hear them being critical of the work under the former President, which is just interesting to note contextually."

"Interesting," indeed.

Psaki continued on to spell out the Disinformation Governing Board's priorities: "protecting privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties, and the First Amendment. They said the primary mission is to establish best practices to ensure that efforts to understand and respond to disinformation are done in ways that protect privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties," and in such a way as to "support the Department of Homeland Security's work -- ongoing work, back to the former administration -- on -- to address how and understand how misinformation is spread by human smugglers that prey on vulnerable populations attempting to migrate to the United States."

Don't tell that to the lying liars at Fox "News," though. They're in complete meltdown mode over this. It's a self-own like none other. Biden is channeling Orwell, apparently. Such drama.

get a load of how Fox News is framing Biden's appointment of a disinformation board. beyond parody pic.twitter.com/wr6fRGtM2e — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2022

Oh, and they're attacking her for being pregnant, too.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade lashes out at Biden DHS appointee for being pregnant



"If you’re going to take over a brand new bureau, shouldn’t you not need maternity leave the first few weeks in? Just saying.”



H/t @tylermonroe7 pic.twitter.com/8VWlHK7ueM — Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 29, 2022

Check out this chyron:

Hannity: These other networks, they claim to be journalists. They’re talk show hosts just like me except they’re not honest about it pic.twitter.com/a0YjQlHT10 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 30, 2022

Just come out and say you're in favor of disinformation, already. It's so much easier.