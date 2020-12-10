Brian Kilmeade Flips Out About Hunter Biden Then Remembers Kamala Harris

And here we go again.

I watched this video courtesy of @revrlewis this morning and I swear I thought he was talking about Jared and Don Jr.

Bill Barr’s daughter works at Treasury to protect Trump’s tax returns, and loans at Deutsche Bank.



Rudy Giuliani’s son gets $90,700 to be WH sports liaison with no experience.



Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner used the WH as $413 million bonanza.



It was never about Hunter Biden. — Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) December 10, 2020

OF COURSE the Trump DOJ wants "an investigation" of Hunter Biden's TAXES. Taxes. Really.

Turns out Hunter used a regular old tax accountant and isn't concerned about an audit. The story came out because, um, Hunter Biden issued a statement.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

Kilmeade ranted on about HUNTER! BIDEN! and all of a sudden realized this could be WORSE! THAN! WATERGATE! and then had to fearmonger about a PRESIDENT! KAMALA! HARRIS!

Welcome to Rupert Murdoch's world:

Today's cover: Hunter Biden under federal investigation for possible tax fraud https://t.co/CfUNitg1iC pic.twitter.com/oqyDkDNIlt — New York Post (@nypost) December 10, 2020

