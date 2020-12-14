Politics
Trump Flips Out: 'This Election Is Under Protest'

It's just about time that MAGA stops sending five-dollar checks, Donnie.
By John Amato
by John Amato
In an incoherent diatribe on Fox News, Stable Genius claimed the election was stolen from him.

The fundraising grift is drying up, we assume.

DiaperDon also charged that the courts, including the Supreme Court, were cowards for not investigating all their phony claims of voter fraud.

"They're winning these things on little technicalities like a thing called standing," Trump said.

The little technicalities are in fact that Trump and his lackeys have no proof, no evidence, or anything even close to credibility as to how "millions of votes were cast illegally or fraudulently."

Every one of Trump's major court challenges have failed miserably. Every one.

Although he is one of the stupidest men on TV, even Brian Kilmeade had trouble keeping a straight face when Trump was explaining his farcical voter fraud conspiracies.

While Trump tapped him on his arm, Kilmeade would just reply, "gotcha" and "right" as Trump transmitted the same lies Giuliani tried to use, but which all the courts refuted.

In a feckless rant on Twitter on Sunday, Trump raged that he's holding this election under protest.

I kid you not.

That's not a legal argument or an action a sitting president can take, but reality never enters Trump's fever brain.

And with lunatic supporters like My Pillow's Mike Lindell, how can he fail?

Oh, wait. Trump already has.

"The lady doth protest too much, methinks."

