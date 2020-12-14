Trump Flips Out: 'This Election Is Under Protest'

In an incoherent diatribe on Fox News, Stable Genius claimed the election was stolen from him.

The fundraising grift is drying up, we assume.

DiaperDon also charged that the courts, including the Supreme Court, were cowards for not investigating all their phony claims of voter fraud.

"They're winning these things on little technicalities like a thing called standing," Trump said.

The little technicalities are in fact that Trump and his lackeys have no proof, no evidence, or anything even close to credibility as to how "millions of votes were cast illegally or fraudulently."

When a court says the Plaintiff doesn't have "standing", it means they're wasting the Court's time, for one or more obvious reasons.



Reasons for Trump's 58 defeats by 86 judges:



- no harm

- wrong court

- wrong defendant

- too late

- requested remedies outrageous, unworkable pic.twitter.com/eMMwAjLe4M — Monty 🇺🇸Hamilton's Battery🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) December 13, 2020

Every one of Trump's major court challenges have failed miserably. Every one.

Although he is one of the stupidest men on TV, even Brian Kilmeade had trouble keeping a straight face when Trump was explaining his farcical voter fraud conspiracies.

While Trump tapped him on his arm, Kilmeade would just reply, "gotcha" and "right" as Trump transmitted the same lies Giuliani tried to use, but which all the courts refuted.

In a feckless rant on Twitter on Sunday, Trump raged that he's holding this election under protest.

I kid you not.

Swing States that have found massive VOTER FRAUD, which is all of them, CANNOT LEGALLY CERTIFY these votes as complete & correct without committing a severely punishable crime. Everybody knows that dead people, below age people, illegal immigrants, fake signatures, prisoners,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

.....and many others voted illegally. Also, machine “glitches” (another word for FRAUD), ballot harvesting, non-resident voters, fake ballots, “stuffing the ballot box”, votes for pay, roughed up Republican Poll Watchers, and sometimes even more votes than people voting, took.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

....place in Detroit, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and elsewhere. In all Swing State cases, there are far more votes than are necessary to win the State, and the Election itself. Therefore, VOTES CANNOT BE CERTIFIED. THIS ELECTION IS UNDER PROTEST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2020

That's not a legal argument or an action a sitting president can take, but reality never enters Trump's fever brain.

And with lunatic supporters like My Pillow's Mike Lindell, how can he fail?

Oh, wait. Trump already has.

"The lady doth protest too much, methinks."