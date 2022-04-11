Fox News Wants Conservative Charter Schools To 'Groom' Kids

Fox News trying to destroy public schools by shilling for charter schools and attacking all public education as "woke." Is Betsy DeVos paying for this?
By John AmatoApril 11, 2022

While promoting conservative charter schools, Sean Duffy, the former Republican congressman, told Fox News that he wants no money sent to public school districts so kids can choose what they learn.

Fox News did a segment on Hillsdale College creating the pro-QAnon "1776" K-12 curriculum charter school that Tennessee is adopting to teach kids to love America. And Tennessee is using government monies to do so.

It's no surprise that Ginni Thomas, Clarence Thomas, and Mike Pence have spoken at Hillsdale.

Talk about grooming children? This is the real deal.

Duffy's wife is a regular on Fox News. Her specialty is attacking public education a la Betty Devos.

Sean Duffy said funding Hillsdale charter schools is a great effort to push back on "wokeism."

There is no wokeism in schools but Republicans create their own controversies, scream about it, then come up with their own solutions that fix something that wasn't broken in the first place, scraping federal education funds into their pockets in the process.

Duffy said, "We need to send our money for our kids and let kids choose. Stop giving money to school districts and force us to go to those districts."

"And where we save education," Duffy chimed to the delight of the Fox News panel.

What we hear on Fox News makes no sense at all, but as long as pundits, hosts and right-wing guests mention Republican catchphrases like wokeism, critical race theory, and grooming, they are celebrated.

It's a sinister right-wing plot to take over public education in America. Vote Blue.

