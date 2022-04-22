Psaki's Empathy Draws Vile Mocking Cruelty From Right Wing Media

Republicans had a predictably disgusting response to a show of empathy from Press Secretary Jen Psaki when she was moved to tears discussing the pain of kids in the LGBQT+ community being bullied.

On Jessica Yellen's podcast, "News Not Noise," Psaki talked about the horrific, regressive laws being passed around the nation — laws controlling books and lesson plans in public schools, and the ways in which doctors are permitted to treat patients, based solely on the narrow-minded, punitive, and cowardly definition of what defines family and gender in a small sect of right-wing evangelical Christianity. She insisted it's not how most of the country thinks, but that it's being used as a wedge issue for political reasons, and children are being hurt in the process.

"The political games, and harsh and cruel attempts at laws or laws that we're seeing in some states, like Florida, that is not a reflection of the country moving to oppose LGBQT+ communities. That is not what we see in data. That is not factual, and that is not where things stand," Psaki began.

"This is a political wedge issue, and an attempt to win a culture war. And they're doing that in a way that is harsh and cruel to a community of kids, especially," she said, beginning to get choked up.

"I'm gonna get emotional about this issue, because it's horrible," she said, but the rest was spoken through her tears.

"But it's like kids who are bullied, and all these leaders are taking steps to hurt them, and hurt their lives, and hurt their families. And you look at some of these laws in these states, and it is going after parents who are in loving relationships who have kids. It's completely outrageous, but it is a wedge issue. Sorry, this is an issue that makes me completely crazy. But it is an issue that is a political wedge issue, it is not a reflection of where the country is," she finished.

Psaki sure was giving the country the benefit of the doubt, but right-wing media had a field day over her tears, as that entire party equates empathy with weakness, and cruelty with strength.

Here's a sampling:

Jen Psaki is literally crying at the prospect of not trans-ing the kids.pic.twitter.com/3JDZPlzc13 — Michael Knowles 🫃🏻 (@michaeljknowles) April 20, 2022

Psaki breaks down into hysterical and uncontrollable crying over Florida Anti-Groomer Bill:



“This is an issue that makes me completely crazy”



pic.twitter.com/dwCBTyK4lW — Benny CNN+ Lifetime Member (@bennyjohnson) April 20, 2022

TEARS OF A CLOWN: McEnany Blasts Psaki, ‘Don’t Cry About Forcing Sexuality On Kindergartners’ https://t.co/m3uHb3AOqF — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 20, 2022

Seeing Psaki cry over not being able to sexualize children REALLY made me miss Kayleigh McEnany absolutely decimating CNN and MSNBC from that podium. — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) April 20, 2022

You get the picture. Vile. Disgusting. They call themselves "Christian."

Meanwhile, in Florida, on the very same day, this happened:

The Florida Department of Health issued a memo on Wednesday with a plethora of advice to medical professionals on gender transition healthcare for minors, recommending against most gender-affirming treatments in a move that goes against federal guidance. The statement discouraged prescribing gender-affirming surgery, hormone therapy, and puberty-blocking drugs, citing “the potential for long-term, irreversible effects.” It also urged against social transition—including using a different name, pronouns, or dress style.

There are no two ways about it. Republicans hate children.