Failed Traffic Court Lawyer Jenna Ellis Compares Disgraced President To Founders

Jenna Ellis thinks Giuliani and Trump are just like the signers of the Declaration of Independence! Wheee!
By Aliza WorthingtonApril 15, 2022

It's not news that Jenna Ellis is delusional, but here is a comparison for the ages.

"When our founders signed that Declaration, and they said, 'We mutually pledge our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor,' that wasn't rhetoric. That was not a talking point. They had no idea in that moment if they would prevail and if the truth would prevail, but they were willing to do it," opined the member of Donald Trump's "Elite Strike Force" legal team.

Well, yes, so far, no arguments from probably most of us. But then...

"And this was the same exact attitude that I saw and I respect so much from President Trump and Rudy Giuliani in the midst of this whole election battle."

Um...how, exactly?

"They had literally been willing to pledge their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor," she insisted.

Well, sure, when one doesn't possess two of those three things, it's easy to offer them up as being willing to "lose." We know neither of them has been in the same square mile of "honor" in decades, if ever, and at least Trump has truly never had the "fortune" he claims to have without stealing or defrauding the government for it. But do go on, Jenna.

"If you look at the fortunes that have been lost by those two men, if you look at the sacrifices they have made when their character has been smeared and damaged, they are, in the same exact way, willing to put themselves on the line for the truth, and I stand with them wholeheartedly."

Again. Character? For one's character to be smeared, one must be in possession of clean and/or morally upright character to begin with, and truly neither Rudy Hands-Down-My-Pants Giuliani, nor Donald Power-At-Literally-Any-Cost Trump can claim to ever have had this.

As for putting themselves on the line for truth? If by "themselves" Ellis means "absolutely anyone and everyone but themselves (or Ivanka,)" because it is opposite day, then yes, she is correct in that she is completely incorrect.

You follow?

I really look forward to her being questioned by the House Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, particularly for the Jamie Raskin takes.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue