Failed Traffic Court Lawyer Jenna Ellis Compares Disgraced President To Founders

It's not news that Jenna Ellis is delusional, but here is a comparison for the ages.

"When our founders signed that Declaration, and they said, 'We mutually pledge our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor,' that wasn't rhetoric. That was not a talking point. They had no idea in that moment if they would prevail and if the truth would prevail, but they were willing to do it," opined the member of Donald Trump's "Elite Strike Force" legal team.

Well, yes, so far, no arguments from probably most of us. But then...

"And this was the same exact attitude that I saw and I respect so much from President Trump and Rudy Giuliani in the midst of this whole election battle."

Um...how, exactly?

"They had literally been willing to pledge their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor," she insisted.

Well, sure, when one doesn't possess two of those three things, it's easy to offer them up as being willing to "lose." We know neither of them has been in the same square mile of "honor" in decades, if ever, and at least Trump has truly never had the "fortune" he claims to have without stealing or defrauding the government for it. But do go on, Jenna.

"If you look at the fortunes that have been lost by those two men, if you look at the sacrifices they have made when their character has been smeared and damaged, they are, in the same exact way, willing to put themselves on the line for the truth, and I stand with them wholeheartedly."

Again. Character? For one's character to be smeared, one must be in possession of clean and/or morally upright character to begin with, and truly neither Rudy Hands-Down-My-Pants Giuliani, nor Donald Power-At-Literally-Any-Cost Trump can claim to ever have had this.

As for putting themselves on the line for truth? If by "themselves" Ellis means "absolutely anyone and everyone but themselves (or Ivanka,)" because it is opposite day, then yes, she is correct in that she is completely incorrect.

You follow?

I really look forward to her being questioned by the House Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, particularly for the Jamie Raskin takes.