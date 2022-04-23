McCarthy Was Caught Lying About Trump’s J6 Guilt. Now What?

We've all (except for Trump TV) been buzzing over the recording of House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy privately telling fellow Republicans he’s “had it” with Donald Trump, that his January 6th behavior was “unacceptable,” that “nobody can defend that, and nobody should defend it,” and that he was going to ask Trump to resign. It has been all the more appealing given that McCarthy categorically denied the reports, just hours before the recording was released. Also, within weeks of his Jan. 10th remarks, McCarthy kissed Trump’s ring at Mar-a-Lago and began blaming security officials and Democrats for Jan. 6, as The New York Times reported.

We can also enjoy the schadenfreude in knowing that knives are probably out for McCarthy after the same Times article reported McCarthy said he wanted some of his own members, like Rep. Lauren Boebert, kicked off Twitter.

But is anyone really surprised that McCarthy has been proved such a liar?

The sad truth is, all the clicks, ratings and book sales for the Times authors (their scoops are from a forthcoming book) will probably not help democracy nor put any roadblock in the MAGA stampede over the Republican party any more than January 6th did. If anything, it will help. And the media will probably continue to legitimize the extremists.

That point was made eloquently by Elie Mystal on Saturday morning. He was asked by host Tiffany Cross, what the tapes mean about “the future possibility of a Speaker of the House, Marjorie Taylor Greene.”