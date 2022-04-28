Mitt Romney Whines: Student Loan Forgiveness Is A 'Bribe'

Well well, one of the wealthiest US Senators has an opinion about student debt.

Desperate polls call for desperate measures: Dems consider forgiving trillions in student loans. Other bribe suggestions: Forgive auto loans? Forgive credit card debt? Forgive mortgages? And put a wealth tax on the super-rich to pay for it all. What could possibly go wrong? — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 27, 2022

A great number of tweeters responded with "don't promise me a good time, Mitt." But our favorite response used Romney's own words (about corporations, natch) against him.

Student loans are people my friend. — A man for all seasons landscaping (@BexleyLister) April 27, 2022

Never forget that for many, student loans are actually a predatory scam that leaves borrowers in a permanent state of paying interest on interest, and the federal government helps. Mitt Romney knows this:

Mitt Romney also supported Betsy DeVos, whose fortune comes partly from for-profit colleges raking in student loans — and who made life far easier for those predatory schools while in the Trump Administration. https://t.co/JOZDIDeZAq — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) April 28, 2022

And about that "bribing voters" nonsense. Who was bribed when the only, and I mean the only, major proposal Trump could pass out of the US Senate that was controlled by his own party was the #TrumpTaxScam that added massive debt to the US taxpayer and paid off billionaire donors to the Republican Party.

You were born a millionaire.

You didn’t say a word when Trump sent out Covid checks to households with his signature on them ahead of the 2020 election, or to the tax break for rich people who don’t need it.



Maybe sit this one out. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 28, 2022

Senator Romney graduated from BYU in 1971, when tuition was $250 a semester for LDS students, or $1852 in 2022 dollars.



Of course, that's pretty moot anyway because by then, his father George Romney was a former auto exec. and Secretary of HUD.



He's all about those bootstraps. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) April 27, 2022