MSNBC Analyst Malcolm Nance Joins Fight In Ukraine

“The more I saw of the war going on the more I thought, I’m done talking. It’s time to take action here,” said Nance.
By Ed ScarceApril 19, 2022

Earlier in the day, while being interviewed by NBC, Nance watched as the city in western Ukraine was hit by cruise missiles. Nance told Joy Reid that he joined the International Legion about a month ago. He no longer works for MSNBC as an analyst, telling Joy Reid that he couldn't just sit back and watch, deciding to put his skills to better use. "This is an existential war, and Russia has brought it to these people and is mass murdering civilians. And there are people here like who me who are going to do something about it.”

Source: Variety

Malcolm Nance, an analyst of terrorism and intelligence who frequently contributes to MSNBC, appeared on Joy Reid’s “The ReidOut” on Monday evening to announce he has joined the fight against Russia in Ukraine.

Nance, who is the executive director of think tank The Terror Asymmetrics Project, has joined the International Legion of Territorial Defense in Ukraine. As Reid reported on MSNBC, there are about 20,000 people from 52 countries currently serving in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

“I spent quite a bit of time here in the pre-war period and when the invasion happened, I had friends who were in Donetsk, who were in the Ukrainian army, who were writing to us and telling us, ‘We’re not going to survive tonight. We’ve been hit 500 times,'” Nance said when Reid asked why he decided to join the fight.

“The more I saw of the war going on the more I thought, I’m done talking. It’s time to take action here,” Nance continued. “About a month ago, I joined the International Legion here in Ukraine and I am here to help this country fight what is essentially a war of extermination. This is an existential war, and Russia has brought it to these people and is mass murdering civilians. And there are people here like me who are going to do something about it.”

