Poll: Only 22% Support RNC Pullout From Presidential Debates

In a new Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday, Republican voters are not happy with the RNC's latest stunt on presidential debates.

"Just 37% of GOP respondents said they supported the RNC’s decision, while 34% said they opposed the move and 29% said they haven’t formed an opinion."

Forbes reports, "Overall, 83% of all respondents said it’s at least somewhat important for candidates to appear in debates and only 22% supported the RNC’s move to pull nominees from CPD events."

During Laura Ingraham's broadcast on Monday, Fox News made believe that all presidential debates have been one-sided against Republicans.

That's another lie.

Trump constantly whined about the debates to try and get an edge from the CPD.

Ingraham claimed presidential debates have been biased since 1984 and claimed Democrats don't want to have to debate on the real issues.

Ingraham said, "Democrats are really afraid to be out on that stage with none of the protective bubble wrap they've had over all these years. I think they are petrified of having to defend their policies."

Really? All these years no left-wing policies have ever been debated?

The ones that are petrified are Republicans and the RNC.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel joined in to moan. Since the CPD refused to genuflect over every petty complaint the RNC had during the height of the first wave of the pandemic to give Trump a severe edge, they pulled out like cowards.

"[CPD] didn't want to work with the Republican party, so we said to them we don't need you. We can negotiate on her own." she said.

McDaniel continued, " We're removing the middleman and removing the bias and we're going to put it in the hands of the American people and Republican voters and make sure our nominee is given a fair platform. because if we're given a free and fair debate, we're gonna win."

Trump wanted Sean Hannity to run a presidential debate.

If it's not fixed, Trump wants no part of it since he was an embarrassment debating Joe Biden, ...and now neither does the RNC.



David Frum writes in The Atlantic:

"During the 2020 debates, many people saw then-President Donald Trump abuse his opponent, the moderators, and the rules. But in the Trump Cinematic Universe, Trump was victimized by the unfair mainstream media, a group expanded to include Chris Wallace, a nearly two-decade star of Fox News’s Sunday-morning show.

--

If you believe that Chris Wallace is biased against Republicans, whom would you regard as an acceptable alternative? Joe Rogan? Tucker Carlson? Alex Jones? Russian state TV’s Vladimir Solovyov? Maybe the only way to satisfy TCU fans is to just let Trump interview himself for 90 minutes, to be followed by a panel applauding Trump and ridiculing his rival?