New Poll: Wide Bipartisan Support For Assault Weapons Ban

Donald Trump and other Republicans say America can't ban assault rifles because polls show "they're too popular."

Think again. Politico/Morning Consult has a new poll about assault weapons:

The poll found that nearly 70 percent of all voters would back such a ban. Support for an assault-weapons ban was higher, at 86 percent, among Democrats, who have been pushing for new restrictions on the firearms in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend. Republicans typically are more reticent to support new gun restrictions, and Trump campaigned in 2016 on his strong support for the Second Amendment. But the poll found that 55 percent of GOP voters were comfortable with banning assault weapons, and 54 percent said they would support stricter gun laws more generally. Ninety percent said they would back universal background checks for gun sales. Only 23 percent of all voters oppose an assault weapons ban, the poll found.

Trump and Republicans aren't concerned about actual voters. They want to remain in bed with the NRA. Trump spoke with the disgraced Wayne LaPierre by telephone on Tuesday?!

Absolutely not.



President @realDonaldTrump and @SenateMajLdr McConnell can’t just give in to the scandal-plagued NRA leadership AGAIN and let them block universal background checks which 90% of Americans want.#EnoughIsEnoughhttps://t.co/qdL8F3X9RZ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 8, 2019

You can be sure Assault Weapons are on the ballot in 2020. We can win.