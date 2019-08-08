Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

New Poll: Wide Bipartisan Support For Assault Weapons Ban

Trump is utterly wrong about the "popularity" of assault rifles.
By Frances Langum
New Poll: Wide Bipartisan Support For Assault Weapons Ban
Trump is wrong about the "popularity" of assault weapons.

Donald Trump and other Republicans say America can't ban assault rifles because polls show "they're too popular."

Think again. Politico/Morning Consult has a new poll about assault weapons:

The poll found that nearly 70 percent of all voters would back such a ban. Support for an assault-weapons ban was higher, at 86 percent, among Democrats, who have been pushing for new restrictions on the firearms in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend.

Republicans typically are more reticent to support new gun restrictions, and Trump campaigned in 2016 on his strong support for the Second Amendment. But the poll found that 55 percent of GOP voters were comfortable with banning assault weapons, and 54 percent said they would support stricter gun laws more generally. Ninety percent said they would back universal background checks for gun sales.

Only 23 percent of all voters oppose an assault weapons ban, the poll found.

Trump and Republicans aren't concerned about actual voters. They want to remain in bed with the NRA. Trump spoke with the disgraced Wayne LaPierre by telephone on Tuesday?!

You can be sure Assault Weapons are on the ballot in 2020. We can win.


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.