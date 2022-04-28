Tennessee Republican Suggests Burning Banned Books

As WaPo and every other civilized person noticed, "Book burning is emblematic of authoritarian regimes, and it was notably carried out in Nazi Germany." So, this begs the question, are today's Republicans Nazis?

Source: Washington Post

The Republican-led Tennessee legislature passed a bill Wednesday that would require public school librarians to submit to the state a list of book titles for approval, as a GOP lawmaker suggested burning books that are deemed inappropriate.

During a contentious debate on the bill in the House, state Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D) asked state Rep. Jerry Sexton (R) what he would do with the books that he and the state consider inappropriate for libraries.

“You going to put them in the street? Light them on fire? Where are they going?” Clemmons asked.

“I don’t have a clue, but I would burn them,” Sexton replied.

“That’s what I thought,” Clemmons said.