Tucker Carlson Amplifies DeSantis' Lies About Disney Bill

Fox's Tucker Carlson allowed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pretend he was looking out for the taxpayers with the bill removing Disney’s special improvement district, when in reality it could be a "$1 billion Disney debt bomb" for the taxpayers according to CNBC.

Here's Carlson and DeSantis from this Friday's show continuing the attacks on Disney for their opposition to the Don't Say Gay bill, accusing them of "sexualizing kids," and lying that ending Disney's autonomy will bring some sort of benefit to the taxpayers of Florida.

DESANTIS: Well, it's interesting Tucker, not only pay taxes, I mean, this company had a deal unlike any company or any individual in all of the state of Florida, probably anywhere in the United States. They were self-governing, they had extraordinary powers, they could build nuclear power plants, they didn’t have to go through permitting processes and obviously a lot of tax benefits. And that’s just inappropriate.

And it’s certainly inappropriate when you look, as you did a great job pointing out, they pledged themselves to mobilize their considerable corporate resources out of the coffers of this Burbank, California, based corporation, to overturn the rights of parents in the state of Florida – effectively commandeer our democratic process.

[...]

CARLSON: Why wouldn't democracy defenders be on the side of the legislative process over corporate fiat?

DESANTIS: Because I think what the left has come to is all they want to see power exercised in advance of their leftist agenda. So yes, they used to be hostile to big corporations because I think they perceived corporations as being apolitical and that they wouldn’t support their agenda.

Now they’ve figured out that they can try to subcontract out their leftism out of some of these big corporations and some of the executives will cave to the woke mob and then they’ll basically do the left’s dirty work.

Tucker, they're not going to win elections in Florida if they're actually running on injecting transgender ideology into 2nd grade classrooms, and they know that, so their hope was getting Disney involved in that would somehow get me to back down from signing the bill. Well, that was a bad judgment on their part because of course we weren’t going to back down an inch.