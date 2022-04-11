Woman On Trial For Anti-Asian Slurs, Hurls More Slurs Outside Courthouse

"Before co-accused Astrid Maria Secreve went into the courtroom, she spewed a racial slur at a cameraman, who's of Asian descent. "Don't touch me, ch*nk!" she screamed.
By Ed ScarceApril 11, 2022

Arrested for abusing staff at a coffee shop who were just trying to enforce COVID protocols, the woman again used racial slurs against a news cameraman reporting on her trial. Probably not helping her case, right?

One of the many stupid things about this story is that the city it occurred in, Richmond, British Columbia, has the most Asians per capita of anywhere in North America, with over 50% identifying as of Chinese descent. Why this bigot and her now former husband were there at all is a bit of a mystery. Perhaps she felt triggered

Source: City News

Richmond couple allegedly involved in a racist incident at a Steveston coffee shop was in court Friday.
Before co-accused Astrid Maria Secreve went into the court room, she spewed a racial slur at a CTV News Vancouver cameraman, who's of Asian descent.

"Don't touch me," she could be heard saying on camera, using an expletive followed by a slur for a person of Chinese heritage.

Secreve and Michel Jean-Jacque Berthiaume have been charged with mischief under $5,000 over the incident at Rocanini Coffee Roasters in the city's Steveston neighbourhood.

It happened March 29, 2021, when two customers arrived and ignored the coffee shop's COVID-19 protocols and then became agitated when they were asked to sit at a different table.

Surveillance footage later showed the couple hurling racial epithets, with the woman pouring her coffee on the staff person.

Discussion

