Done Being Nice

Politics Girl goes on one helluva righteous tirade over the Roe v Wade decision.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMay 18, 2022

In most things in life, even in politics, there is always a call for civilized debate of any issue. But being civilized doesn't mean you have to mealy-mouthed or timid. Sometimes, an issue hits a point where a good, old-fashioned verbal take down is needed. And let's face it, who doesn't love a good rant once in a while.

Politics Girl is one who is not afraid to go there, and does so with such grace and poise that you can't help but cheer as she scores point after point, as she does in this video setting the anti-choice cretons straight with their "that's not how a lady does it" malarkey.

In other words, she is telling these buffoons to all go to hell in such a way that they'll look forward to the trip. And as she said, if they don't like it, too bad. We don't care.

Open thread below...

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue