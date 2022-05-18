Done Being Nice

In most things in life, even in politics, there is always a call for civilized debate of any issue. But being civilized doesn't mean you have to mealy-mouthed or timid. Sometimes, an issue hits a point where a good, old-fashioned verbal take down is needed. And let's face it, who doesn't love a good rant once in a while.

Politics Girl is one who is not afraid to go there, and does so with such grace and poise that you can't help but cheer as she scores point after point, as she does in this video setting the anti-choice cretons straight with their "that's not how a lady does it" malarkey.

In other words, she is telling these buffoons to all go to hell in such a way that they'll look forward to the trip. And as she said, if they don't like it, too bad. We don't care.

Open thread below...