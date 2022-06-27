Boris Johnson: Overturning Roe v Wade Was A 'Big Step Backwards'

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a blowtorch to the overturning of Roe v Wade by the religious faction of the Supreme Court in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper in Germany this morning.
By John AmatoJune 27, 2022

Tapper said, "You had a very strong reaction when you heard about the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe versus Wade. You called it a big step backwards."

Johnson replied, "Yeah, you know, I want to stress this is not our court, it's not our jurisdiction so, in a sense -- anything I say is, you know, it's for the United States, it's not for the UK."

(The UK courts would never overturn a woman's right to choose.)

"But the Roe v. Wade judgment, when it came out was a huge important psychologically for people around the world and it spoke of the advancement of the rights of women, I think, and I the regret what seems to me on to be a backward step," Johnson said.

The British Prime minister was careful not to condemn the United States as a whole to the world. He then praised President Biden's important actions in support of Ukraine against the horrific invasion by Russia.

But the man who has been called mini- Trump said exactly what the rest of the world is saying right now about our country.

It's being hijacked by radical religious fanatics in the high court and in the GOP. And it's a travesty for civil liberties and individual freedom.

Many other countries will take a harsher stance on women's rights as a whole moving forward.

How long before women will be forced to wear chastity belts by their husbands and marital rape will be a thing of the past?

